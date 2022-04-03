Poland is ‘open’ to discuss deployment of United States’ nuclear weapons in the country to deter Russian aggression amid the war in Ukraine.

However, the prospects of Poland allowing deployment of US nuclear weapons in the country is yet not under consideration.

“If the United States ask us to store their nuclear weapons in Poland, we would be open to it,” said deputy PM of Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski added that Poland would also welcome a 50% increase in the number of US troops in Europe.

“Poland would be pleased if the Americans increased their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers up to 150,000 in the future due to Russia’s increasing aggressiveness,” Kaczynski told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; i.e., on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland,” he said in the interview.