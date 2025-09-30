Guwahati: PM Narendra Modi welcomed Gaza peace agreement as he shares, “We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.”

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday jhad agreed on a framework to end the war in Gaza. The plan, however, hinges on whether Hamas will accept its terms.

The US President laid out a 20-point proposal to stop the war and establish a transitional administration in the region.

Addressing a White House press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “I think we are beyond very close. We’re not quite finished. We have to get Hamas.”

The proposal however does not call for Palestinians to leave Gaza.

It seeks for the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours if Hamas agrees to the deal.

It also seeks a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces once the terms are in place. The plan also includes an international “Board of Peace” to monitor compliance.

Trump added Israel would have Washington’s “full backing” if Hamas refused to cooperate. “If Hamas rejects the plan, Israel has my full support to defeat Hamas,” he said.

Netanyahu said, “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done.”

Netanyahu lauded Trump for pushing forward a deal, saying it aligned with Israel’s war goals. “I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas military capabilities and its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the initiative offered “a practical and realistic path forward for Gaza” that could avoid further bloodshed.