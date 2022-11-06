A passenger plane with 43 people on board crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania early on Sunday.

The crash reportedly took place due to bad weather.

The plane crashed shortly before it was due to land in the city of Bukoba.

Meanwhile, efforts underway to rescue the people, who were on board the plane.

“There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane. (It) crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport,” regional police commander William Mwampaghale told reporters at Bukoba airport.

There were 43 people, including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew, on board the ill-fated plane.

According to reports, most of the people have been rescued.

Precision Air, which is Tanzania’s largest private airline, released a brief statement confirming the accident.