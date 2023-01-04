LAHORE: A man from Pakistan has become the talk of the town after he welcomed his 60th child.

Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji, a 50-year-old man in Pakistan, welcomed his 60th son Haji Khushhal Khan recently.

This man has a total of three wives – a practice not uncommon in Pakistan.

However, what’s interesting is that the man now has a total of 60 children with his three wives.

The man is a doctor who lives near the Eastern Bypass of Quetta city in Pakistan.

The elated new father is now looking for a fourth woman as he hopes to marry again.

Khan said that he is seeking more wives in order to have more children.

The man told the BBC, “I have asked all my friends to assist me find a wife for my fourth marriage.”

Khan looks forward to having more children, particularly more daughters than sons.