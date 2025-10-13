Guwahati: Pakistan is shocked!

Amid its peace outreach to Afghanistan, the visas of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, ISI chief Asim Malik, and two other Pakistani generals have been rejected.

Their visa requests have been put down “on three separate occasions over the past three days, TOLOnews reported, citing sources”.

US President Donald Trump latched onto the opportunity to play peacemaker in the ongoing Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict.

While on his way to Israel Trump said he was keen to mediate between the two side.

He said, “I heard there is now a war between Pakistan and Afghanistan, so I decided to wait until I return. I am also pursuing another case because I am skilled at resolving conflicts and establishing peace, and doing so is an honour for me.”

“I am an expert at resolving wars, I am an expert at establishing peace. Doing so is a matter of honour,” he added.

China has appealed to both countries to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions.

Beijing has urged restraint and calm between the two sides, saying, “The two nations are both China’s friends and each other’s neighbours.” “It is in the fundamental and long-term interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to seek good-neighbourliness, pursue economic and social prosperity and jointly combat terrorism,” it added.