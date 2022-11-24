ISLAMABAD: Former chief of the inter-services intelligence (ISI) Lt General Syed Asim Munir has been named as the new chief of the Pakistan Army.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

Appointment of Lt General Syed Asim Munir as the new chief of the Pakistan Army was approved by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Former ISI chief Lt General Syed Asim Munir will succeed outgoing Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

61-year-old General Qamar Javed Bajwa is slated to retire on November 29.

On the other hand, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been picked as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Both the officers have also been promoted to four-star generals.

Notably, the Pakistan Army ruled the country for more than half of its 75 years of existence.

It wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

About Lt General Syed Asim Munir

Lt General Syed Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of a two-star general in September 2018.

He entered the service through the Officers Training School programme in Mangla, and was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment, a report in Dawn said.

Lt General Munir is a close aide of General Bajwa and he commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief.

In 2017, Lt General Munir was appointed as director general of Military Intelligence.

He was made the Inter-Services Intelligence chief in October next year.