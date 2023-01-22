Guwahati: Tragedy struck a largely Asian locality in southern California on Saturday night, as a mass shooting left ten people dead and at least ten others wounded.

The suspect is still at large, according to law enforcement. The shooting occurred at a dance venue in Monterey Park, where crowds had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Captain Andrew Meyers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that officers had responded to emergency calls after 10:20 PM and found people fleeing the scene. Videos posted on social media showed injured people being taken away on stretchers by emergency personnel.

Police guarded the area, which had been cordoned off.

People seeking shelter told a local restaurant owner that there was a man with a machine gun in the vicinity.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia expressed his condolences in a tweet: “Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred.”

Monterey Park is home to around 61,000 people, the majority of them Asian or Asian American.