Guwahati: The High Commission of India in London has slammed the vandalisation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square.

It called it a “shameful act” and a “violent attack on the idea of nonviolence.” The incident comes just three days ahead of the International Day of Non-Violence, observed annually on Gandhi’s birth anniversary, October 2.

In an X statement, the High Commission said, “This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence,… — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 29, 2025

The High Commission added that the issue has been “taken up strongly” with local authorities, and its officials are working on-site to restore the statue’s dignity.

The act comes months after pro-Khalistani groups staged protests in London during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to the UK in March. At that time, demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House, waving flags and chanting slogans.

India has repeatedly condemned such incidents, stressing that separatists are misusing democratic freedoms to carry out provocative activities. Following the protests earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) warned that the UK must “fully live up to its diplomatic obligations” in ensuring security for Indian officials and safeguarding the dignity of Indian symbols abroad.