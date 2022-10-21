LONDON: Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

Resignation of Liz Truss as British PM came after chaotic six weeks of her government.

Truss, thus, became the shortest-serving PM in UK’s history.

The Conservative Party is now expected to appoint a new leader by October 28.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss accepted that she lost the faith of her party.

Truss said that she would step down as British PM next week.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Liz Truss said.

“I have spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning,” Truss said.

“There will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week,” she said.

Truss said: “This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen,” she added.

Frontrunners for the position of UK PM:

1) Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was Liz Truss’ competitor in the PM race after Boris Johnson’s exit in July.

He had lost the battle to Truss by 21,000 votes.

Sunak had warned his party of the risk of Truss’ tax plans.

However, Sunak now has been proven right by Truss’ chaotic tenure.

Many are in fact placing their bets on Sunak for the top post.

2) Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson had exited in July after a series of controversies.

But he still has the support within his party and the British parliament, BBC reported.

Ever since his resignation, there had been speculation that he will try to make a comeback.

3) Ben Wallace

The UK defence secretary has gained repute in recent times.

Notably, UK, under Wallace, is playing a key role in global response to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While initially hesitant to run for the PM post he recently said: “I don’t rule it out.”