New York: A day after Ivana Trump died, it has now been reported that medical examiners have found that she died due to a “blunt impact injuries” to the torso most probably in an accident.

This was reportedly clarified by New York’s chief medical examiner.

However, there were no specifications as to how that happened.

The police are investigating the matter and it has been suspected that she might have fallen down the stairs at her home which may have led to the injury and ultimately death.

The police said that they had responded to a call from Ivana Trump’s address but did not say who made the call. As they reached the house, they found her lying unconscious and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead on the spot before she could be taken to any hospital.

The police further said that “there does not appear to be any criminality.”

It may be mentioned that Donald Trump’s first wife and businesswoman, Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 at her New York City home on Thursday.

Donald Trump announced this on Thursday morning but did not provide the cause of death.

Donald Trump while announcing this said, “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

He added that Ivana’s pride and joy were the three children they had. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” he added in the post.

As per her bio, Ivana Trump was a model who grew up under communist rule in former Czechoslovakia. She married Donald Trump who was then a budding real estate developer back in 1977.