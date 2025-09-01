Kolkata: India offered zero tariffs, but it’s too late, said US President Donald Trump after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin, China on Monday.

Modi had on Sunday held bilateral discussions with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Posting on social media on on Monday, Trump said that, “trade with India has been a complete “one-sided disaster.”

And he added, “They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!”.

Trump also accused India of being a roadblock for US products because of the high tariffs.

And he added, “”…they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client’, but we sell them very little – Until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one-sided disaster.”

The exorbitant 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India over New Delhi’s refusal to stop buying Russian crude oil has only worsened ties between the two nations of late.

However, earlier in the day, the United States Embassy in New Delhi had hailed India-US partnership as “a defining relationship of the 21st century.”

But now Trump’s salvos have only led to further deterioration of relations between India and United States.