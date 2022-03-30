Imran Khan, in all likelihood, will resign as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The development comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government is set to lose majority in the National Assembly.

Key ally of the PTI government in Pakistan – Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has reportedly struck a deal with the main opposition party – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ahead of the no-trust vote in the National Assembly against the Imran Khan government.

“The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan,” tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

With the recent unprecedented political developments in Pakistan, the opposition in the country now has 177 Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and the Imran Khan-led government has 164 MNAs.

Notably, the opposition in Pakistan had required 172 votes to win the no-trust motion against the Imran Khan-led government.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.