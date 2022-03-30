At least five people have been killed in a shooting incident at Tel Aviv in Israel.

This is the third deadly attack in Israel of its kind within a week.

The incident took place at Bnei Brak on the outskirts of Israel’s capital city – Tel Aviv.

Bnei Brak is home to Israel’s most populous ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas.

The gunman, an Arab, was shot dead by police.

Earlier, similar attacks by Israeli Arabs last Tuesday and Sunday had killed at least six people.

Residents of Bnei Brak claimed that the man drove around and opened fire at passers-by.

Videos showed the gunman indiscriminately firing his automatic weapon at passers-by.

#Israel: (NSFW) The attacker from the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, apparently carrying an AR-15 pattern rifle. Given recent events and style, quite possibly ISIS-related. pic.twitter.com/KTHYBnbTOS — C?????? O?s???? (@CalibreObscura) March 29, 2022

One person was found dead in a vehicle and others on surrounding streets.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett held an emergency security meeting following the attack.

“Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism,” Bennet said.

He added: “We will fight terror with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist.”

During the attack in Bnei Brak, a cop was injured and later died of his wounds.

The cop was an Israeli Arab policeman named Amir Khoury, who was killed responding to the terror attack in Bnei Brak.

Amir Khoury

He managed to shoot and kill the attacker before succumbing to his wounds.

India has condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel, offering condolences to families of the victims.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel,” India’s ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.