The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has invited Ukraine to its summit at Brussels in Belgium.

The NATO summit would be held on April 6 and 7.

According to reports, besides Ukraine other non-member states to be invited to the NATO summit in Brussels are: Georgia, Finland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine made a host of proposals at peace talks with Russia held on Tuesday in Turkey to end the month-long conflict.

The proposals put forth by Ukraine also include abandoning its longstanding ambition to join NATO.

Ukraine said that it wants security guarantees from the West.

“We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO’s article number five,” David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator said.

“Ukraine would accept neutral status if the security guarantees work,” Arakhamia said.