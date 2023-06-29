“Human remains” have been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck earlier this month.

This was confirmed by the United States coast guards.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered,” the US coast guards informed.

Five people were on board the submersible that imploded.

On board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub’s operator OceanGate Expeditions.

It is believed that the submersible imploded under the crushing pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of over two miles.

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” said the leader of the US probe into the tragedy, Captain Jason Neubauer.

The submersible went missing on June 18.