United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres has yet again appealed for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israel intensified its operations in the region.

The UN chief also called on Hamas, without naming it, to release all the Israeli hostages unconditionally.

“I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed,” Guterres said.

He added: “Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History will judge us all.”

Meanwhile, Israel has further intensified its bombing campaign in Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory of Gaza.

According to Israeli military, internet and other communication services in Gaza Strip have been knocked out, thus cutting off its around 2.4 million populace from rest of the world.

According to Hamas-led health ministry at least 7300 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.