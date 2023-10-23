With the world’s focus staying mainly on the Gaza Strip of Palestine, which has been subjected to intense and indiscriminate bombing by Israeli Air Force for the past 16 days, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has arrested over 800 Palestinians residing across Israel-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem of Palestine.

IDF has said that its troops have arrested 800 ‘wanted’ Palestinians across Israel-occupied West Bank of Palestine, including “more than 500 affiliated with Hamas”, since the war against the Hamas in Gaza Strip began on October 07, The Times of Israel reported.

Numerous clashes between IDF soldiers and Palestinian civilians have been reported from across Israel-occupied West Bank of Palestine since the war in Gaza Strip began earlier this month, with clashes intensifying over the past few days.

Hundreds of Palestinians civilians have been staging demonstrations across the historic West Bank towns and cities against the military occupation by Israeli forces.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, at least 97 West Bank Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and, in some cases, settlers since October 07.

It may be mentioned here that the West Bank territory of Palestine has been under Israel military occupation since 1967, after the end of the Arab-Israel War, also known as Six Days War.

ISRAELI FORCES CONDUCT RAIDS INSIDE GAZA, ONE IDF SOLDIER KILLED

Israeli forces, on Monday (October 23), conducted “limited raids” inside the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory of Gaza.

This development was confirmed both by the Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Hamas.

IDF informed that its soldiers went inside the Gaza Strip to clear the area of terrorists and weapons.

During the “limited raids” by Israeli forces, one IDF soldier was killed.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel carried out raids into Gaza Strip of Palestine overnight to “kill squads of terrorists, who are preparing for the next stage in the war”.

The raids also tried to “get intelligence on the missing and the hostages”, the IDF spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Hamas said that its fighters encountered an infiltrating Israeli armoured unit in southern Gaza.

Hamas leadership said that the infiltration took place east of Khan Younis.

It added that its fighters successfully destroyed some Israeli military equipment before returning to base.