NEW DELHI: At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine people, a media report said on Sunday.

The inferno took place at the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai.

It is home to many migrant workers and traders.

The Al-Ras area is near the city’s gold and spice markets, which are popular tourist attractions.

The siren rang out when fire engulfed the fourth floor of the ill-fated building in Deira on April 15 afternoon.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified about the fire at a building in Dubai’s old neighbourhood of Al Ras at 12:35 pm on Saturday.

A team from the Dubai Civil Defence headquarters arrived at the site of the blaze and began evacuating residents in the building. Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were also summoned.

Dubai Civil Defence said it was caused by a lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

Meanwhile, authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the fire.

However, no one has yet been arrested as part of the investigation.