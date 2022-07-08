Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe has passed away.

Shinzo Abe succumbed to the bullet injuries he sustained on his chest and neck on Friday morning.

The former Japan PM was shot at by an assailant on Friday morning during an election campaign at Nara region near Kyoto in central Japan.

Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead, Japan’s NHK WORLD News reported.

The former Japanese prime minister was immediately admitted to a hospital after being shot at.

Japanese security agencies immediately took into custody the shooter.

A gun has also been reportedly seized from the arrested person.

The attacker has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya. Tetsuya is a former maritime self-defence force member.

He had quit from the self-defence force in 2005. He is 42-year-old.

Tetsuya fired two shots at Shinzo Abe – one struck his left chest and the other hit his neck.

He used a handmade gun to attack Shinzo Abe.

LIFE OF SHINZO ABE:

Shinzo Abe was born on September 21, 1954 in Tokyo to a prominent political family with significant economic influence throughout pre-war, wartime and post-war Japan.

Shinzo Abe served as prime minister of Japan and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

Abe also served as chief cabinet secretary from 2005 to 2006 under Junichiro Koizumi and was briefly leader of the opposition in 2012.

Abe was elected to the House of Representatives in the 1993 election.

In 2006, he became the becoming Japan’s youngest post-war prime minister, and the first to have been born after World War II.

SHINZO ABE & INDIA:

Shinzo Abe, in his two terms as the prime minister of Japan, sought to upgrade the strategic Japan–India relationship.

Abe initiated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Japan, the United States, Australia, and India in 2007.

Abe’s initiative is to establish the ‘fifth’ bilateral link in an emerging scenario, whereby, the US–Australia, US–Japan, Japan–Australia and the US–India links are supportive strategic alignments.

A sixth link of India-Australia would be the logical corollary, formalized as a new quadrilateral of a strategic bulwark.

The eventual expansion to include Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia in this arrangement has been speculated in the media of those states.

Chinese strategic experts have labelled the evolving geo-strategic paradigm, the “Asian NATO”.

Abe’s pragmatic India foreign policy is to boost Japan’s resurgent economic indicators while gaining a crucial partner in Asia.