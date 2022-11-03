Sydney: What be more relaxing than a good day out at a zoo enjoying the company of the animals. But, what if this turns into a nightmare?

This indeed turned into a nightmare at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney after the authorities announced that five lions had escaped their enclosure.

The lions’ escape from their enclosure created an “emergency situation”.

A family staying overnight at the zoo was rushed to a bathroom “safe zone” with the announcement.

The zoo is investigating exactly how the lions managed to escape and found that an integrity issue was the reason.

The stated that the five lions that escaped include four cubs.

A statement by the Zoo said, “An initial review of this morning’s incident has confirmed that an integrity issue with a containment fence enabled five lions to temporarily exit their main exhibit.”

It took at least 1 hour to secure the animals during which the visitors were kept at a safety zone in the Bathroom room.

The zoo authorities said that all personnel including the lions are now safe.