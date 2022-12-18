Guwahati: Curtains to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will fall with Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday and just before the grand finale, the official FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be held.

“The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said in a statement.

The 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium will host the event.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST in India (4:30 PM local time in Qatar).

Themed ‘A Night to Remember, the 15-minute-long closing ceremony will include performances by several global artists to a mashup of songs from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

Who will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will also offer a sprinkle of familiar flavour for Indian fans with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi set to sizzle the stage alongside global stars like Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

The all-female lineup will perform live to ‘Light the Sky’ – the official theme song for the tournament.

Nigerian singer Davido and Qatar’s very own Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’ while Puerto Rican star Ozuna and Congolese rapper Gims will collaborate to perform Arhbo, another hit song from the official World cup soundtrack.

FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony India start time

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in India. Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony live in India.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony live in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India while live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.