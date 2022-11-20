New Delhi: Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter account of former President Donald Trump on Saturday night, reports said.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, which is a Latin phrase that means “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Trump’s account was reinstated after Musk posted an online poll Friday asking users on Twitter if he should unban the former president. Trump himself posted on his own social media platform, Truth Social, urging his supporters to vote for him in the poll, which he ultimately won.

The final result was 51.8% of users voting yes and 48.2% voting no.

It appears Trump’s follower count was reset and it is unclear if they will be added back.

Trump said earlier Saturday that he would not return to Twitter if reinstated when asked about Musk’s recent poll about his banned account.

“Truth Social is through the roof, it’s doing phenomenally well,” Trump said of his own fledgling social media company. “And I’ll be staying there.”

The former president was kicked off the site in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Twitter leadership said at the time the ban was due to fears of further incitement of violence.

Trump went on to create his own platform called Truth Social, which he heralded as a space for conservatives and a rival to liberal media. On Jan. 6, 2021, Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and removed several tweets that the company said were a “severe violation” of its policies.