Washington: Former US president Donald Trump was arrested on August 24 on charges of racketeering and conspiracy after he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

He was, however, released on a $200,000 bond after having his mugshot taken.

This is the first time that a former US president has been forced to have his mugshot taken.

Trump was arrested at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is accused of conspiring with 18 other defendants to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump spent less than 30 minutes in jail before being released.

He was dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt, and red tie. He scowled at the camera when his mugshot was taken.

Donald Trump has been criminally indicted four times since April 2023.

He has been accused of paying hush money to a porn star, mishandling top-secret government documents, and conspiring to upend the 2020 election results.

Trump’s arrest came a day after he rejected a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

It is anticipated that Trump will use his mugshot to support his claims that the charges against him are politically motivated.

The Fulton County Jail gave Trump the inmate number “PO1135809”.

His height is listed as six foot three inches (1.9 meters), his weight is 215 pounds (97 kilograms), and his hair colour is “Blond or Strawberry”.