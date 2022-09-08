LONDON: The doctors of the royal family of the United Kingdom are ‘concerned’ about the health condition of Queen Elizabeth.

Doctors of Queen Elizabeth have advised that the monarch should remain under medical supervision.

A statement issued by the Buckingham Palace stated: “Following further evaluation this morning (Thursday), Queen Elizabeth’s doctors are concerned about her health.”

“(Doctors) have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace further stated.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth “remains comfortable at Balmoral”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council after being advised to rest by doctors, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said that after “a full day” on Tuesday the monarch, 96, had accepted the medics’ advice, BBC reported.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues in recent times.

Earlier on Monday, Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

Liz Truss took office on Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth formally asked her to form a new government.

It was the first time in the Queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

Liz Truss was elected as the next UK Prime Minister on Monday, defeating her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, to win the Tory leadership contest.

Liz Truss polled 81,326 votes, compared to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399 in an election with a high turnout of 82.6 per cent.