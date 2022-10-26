Tehran: The official “dirtiest man in the world”, Amou Haji passed away in Iran’s southern province.

As per reports, the 94-year-old man refrained from washing himself for more than half a century or to be accurate 64 years.

He passed away on October 23 in the village of Dejgah.

As per local media reports, Haji did not take a shower or a bath fearing that he would get sick.

Some reports also stated that emotional setbacks were also linked to him avoiding a bath.

Although he refrained from taking a bath for decades, a few months ago he was forced to bathe by residents of the Dejgah village.

Some reports also state that Haji used to eat roadkills and smoke animal excrement on a pipe.

