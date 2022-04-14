United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that a “ceasefire in Ukraine doesn’t seem possible”.

He said this while indicating that the United Nations was still waiting for answers from Russia to proposals for evacuating civilians and delivering aid.

“That was our appeal for humanitarian reasons, but it doesn’t seem possible”, he said at a press conference.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths was recently sent to Moscow and Kyiv to cement a ceasefire.

Antonio said that the term genocide should be used carefully when he was asked about it in Ukraine.

He said, “Genocide is strictly defined in international law. And for the UN, we rely on the final legal determination by the appropriate judicial bodies.”

The UN says 69 countries are feeling the impact on food supplies, energy resources and financial systems.

“The money is there, it needs to be used,” Guterres said.