The accused in the horrific shooting incident at a Brooklyn subway station in New York city of United States has been arrested.

62-year-old Frank R James had opened indiscriminate fire at a Brooklyn subway station injuring at least 10 people on Tuesday.

Frank, the accused in the case, will be produced in the court on Thursday morning (US time).

He was taken into custody by police in Manhattan.

Frank R James has been charged in a federal court with violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks.

“As alleged, the defendant committed a heinous and premeditated attack on ordinary New Yorkers during their morning subway commute,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Five out of the total 10 gunshot victims are said to be in critical condition but expected to survive.

At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds, were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Zack Tahhan, a 21-year-old man from Syria, recounts how he called police in an effort to catch the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in the East Village https://t.co/58zisAkwBZ pic.twitter.com/hK2CAPq1zq — Bloomberg (@business) April 13, 2022