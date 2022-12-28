Los Angeles: Raggae and Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley passed away at the age of 31.

Jo Mersa, a reggae musician of Jamaican-American heritage was reportedly found dead inside a vehicle.

Reports suggest that the artist died due to an asthma attack.

The singer spent his early life in Jamaica and later moved to Florida for attending high school.

He attended Miami Dade College after high school to study studio engineering.

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley was born on March 12, 1991. He was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae musician Bob Marley.

He debuted in 2014 releasing, through iTunes and Spotify, an EP “Comfortable”. He also appeared on a Grammy-winning album Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage.