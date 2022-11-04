JERUSALEM: Veteran politician Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to take over charge as the next Prime Minister of Israel.

Netanyahu’s party Likud and its far-right allies have secured a majority in the 120-member Israeli Parliament.

The outcome would mark a stunning comeback for Netanyahu, who is currently on trial in three corruption cases, after a short stint in opposition.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1949, Netanyahu holds the record of being the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel’s history.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in the Israeli general elections.

Modi said that he looks forward to continuing their joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.

“Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In reply, Netanyahu said: “Thank you my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation between Israel and India.”