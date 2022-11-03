LAHORE: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, on Thursday, sustained injuries in an attack on his life.

The incident has been reported from Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad in Pakistan, when Imran Khan was attending a rally.

He was rushed to a hospital.

Imran Khan has been seen bandaged on his right leg and being moved into an SUV.

The attacker has been arrested.

The attacker fired at Imran Khan, when the former Pakistan PM was standing atop a container-truck to address a “long march” to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview with Aaj TV after the incident, confirmed that the former PM had been shot in the leg.

He added that three other leaders were also injured.

According to unconfirmed reports, Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his legs.

He is now being treated at a hospital and stated to be out of danger.

(This is a breaking story)