LONDON: Anti-Hindu hatred seems to be flourishing in schools in Britain, according to a report by Henry Jackson Society.

The report claims that Hindu children in British schools are mocked for worshipping multiple deities and the sacrality of the cow.

They are called ‘kaffir’ by Muslim pupils and blamed for the caste system and social ills in India.

The report titled – Anti-Hindu hate in schools – was compiled based on interviews of nearly 1000 Hindu parents residing in Britain.

Hindu kids are also being held responsible for events in India or the actions of the Indian state in the same way Jews face prejudice for the actions of Israel, the report claimed.

The report quotes one parent as saying: “My child has faced bullying from other children on many occasions specifically after PM Modi’s rise in India and after Article 370 was revoked.”

In one case, a Hindu child was accused of being a Nazi because of the use of the swastika in Hindu symbolism.

Of the Hindu parents surveyed, 51% reported that their child experienced anti-Hindu hate in schools.