Guwahati: On Wednesday, an Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while she was reporting an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

The deceased journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was a well-known Palestinian reporter.

The 51-year-old was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the face by a single bullet, despite wearing a press vest.

Along with her, another Palestinian journalist named Ali al-Samoudi was wounded in the back but is currently in a stable condition.

He is working with the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, said Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli forces responsible.

In a statement, rights group Amnesty International called for an end to Israel’s “unlawful killings” and other crimes of apartheid against the Palestinians.

“The killing of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is a bloody reminder of the deadly system in which Israel locks Palestinians,” said Saleh Higazi, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.