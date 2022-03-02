Nearly 6000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the first six days of war in Ukraine. This was informed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Think of this number. Almost 6000 Russians died. To get what? Get Ukraine? It is impossible,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He added: “This will not be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strikes. We are in our native land. And for the war against us there will be an International Tribunal for them (Russia).”

Also read: Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes pound Kharkiv to ‘intimidate civilians’

Zelensky also admired the Ukrainians for the unity and resistance put up against the Russian invading forces.

“I admire each of you. The whole world admires you – from Hollywood stars to politicians. Today you, Ukrainians, are the symbol of invincibility,” the Ukrainian President said.

He added: “This is a symbol that people in any country can become the best people on earth at any moment.”

Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry, 5840 Russian troopers have lost their lives during the invasion of Ukraine.

Also read: Ukraine war: Ukrainian sports legends & stars pick up arms against invading Russian forces

Meanwhile, a Russian military column tried to enter Bucha, a suburb in Kyiv, last night.

The Ukrainian Army launched an ambush attack on the Russian military column with the NLAW anti-tank missiles, foiling an incursion.