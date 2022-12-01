Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that at least 1,300 prisoners have been returned to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram, “After today’s exchange, there are already 1,319 heroes who returned home.”

His post on Instagram had a photo showing a few dozen men holding Ukrainian flags.

Zelensky added, “We will not stop until we get all our people back.”

Following this, Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said, “We are returning the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, we are returning prisoners who were in Olenivka and who were wounded, in particular during battles in the Donetsk, Lugansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.”

Russia in October said the country had at least 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war.