Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 21,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 21) Wordle 367 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

Also read : Make delicious Oreo cake at home with just three ingredients

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 367 Hints And Answer Today, June 21 :

The word of the day begins with the letter G.

Wordle 367 word of the day ends with the letter T.

The answer for 21 June 2022, has two vowels situated next to each other.

There are no repetitive letters so the players should be careful while guessing.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 21 June 2022 :

Also read : Invisible nicknames for Free Fire MAX trick

The Wordle Word 367 answer for Wednesday, 21 June 2022 is GLOAT. This word of the day was quite tricky as it is uncommon.

Also read : BGMI Update: 2.1 patch to be releasing in mid-July?