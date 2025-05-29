Dimapur: The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) on Thursday expressed deep concern and condemned the alleged escalating instances of fraudulent indigenous certificates being acquired and misused by certain non-Naga individuals to claim indigenous status within Nagaland.

The DNSU said such deceitful practices not only directly infringe upon the rights of the indigenous people of Nagaland but also pose a grave threat to the very social, cultural, and legal framework safeguarding the unique identity and ancestral land rights of the Naga community.

“After meticulous inquiry and rigorous verification, the DNSU has uncovered compelling evidence that numerous individuals have obtained indigenous certificates through deceptive means,” the union said in a release.

According to it, these fraudulent documents are being systematically exploited to unlawfully purchase or claim ownership of land and to avail themselves of other benefits explicitly reserved for bonafide indigenous citizens.

It said this constitutes a direct affront to the fundamental rights of the indigenous Naga populace and severely compromises the integrity of established official processes.

“The integrity of our indigenous identity and the sanctity of our land rights are non-negotiable,” the DNSU asserted.

The union added that it diligently compiled and is in the final stages of verifying the details of these fraudsters. The names of all individuals found guilty of these deplorable acts will be made public in due course, it said.

The DNSU said it would not hesitate to pursue all available avenues, including robust legal recourse, to dismantle this nexus of corruption.

It appealed to all civil society organisations, community-based organisations, and other stakeholders across Nagaland to unequivocally reject and refrain from providing any form of shelter, support, or advocacy for individuals proven to have forged or misused indigenous certificates.