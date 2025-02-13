Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to prepare a list of weighbridges and submit it to a petitioner who alleged that overloaded vehicles were being allowed to pass through weighbridges with impunity.

The court’s order came after the petitioner claimed that this practice resulted in significant revenue loss for the government.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh observed that a proper inspection, as ordered earlier, had not been conducted.

The court noted disputes between the parties regarding the number of weighbridges to be covered and the petitioner’s claim of not receiving timely notice of inspection.

To address these concerns, the court ordered the government to prepare a list of weighbridges.

The list must be submitted to the petitioner by February 19, 2025.

The government was also asked to conduct spot inspections at each weighbridge during peak vehicular traffic, maintaining secrecy as mentioned in the court’s earlier order.

The court also asked the government to submit a report by May 2, 2025, detailing the inspection’s findings.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 8, 2025.