Imphal: A joint team of the central and state forces arrested six alleged activists of three insurgent outfits along with arms, ammo, and incriminating documents from different hideouts across the state during the past 24 hours.

Police arrested two activists of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak from Border Pillar number 76 on the Indian side in Tengnoupal district and recovered three light machine guns along with ammunition from them.

In another operation, authorities arrested an active cadre of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) from the Bishnupur area under the Kumbi police station and seized incriminating documents from his possession.

Security forces also apprehended an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei), along with two newly recruited youths into the insurgent’s fold.

Police arrested them during an operation in the Bishnupur district and recovered one pistol loaded with live ammunition and a wireless set with a charger from them.

