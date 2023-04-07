Horoscope Today | 07 April 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 07 April 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (05 April 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may find yourself in a financially secure position, as money flows in. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and keep all ailments at bay. Those seeking a choice posting will have their prayers answered. You can get irritated by a habit of a family member. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. Good returns from an existing property are likely. A sensitive issue on the social front is likely to be handled most tactfully by you.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to take a backseat, as you have too much on your platter today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, you may take steps to make yourself even more secure. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Setting up something new may take a lot of time at work. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. Stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you mentally engaged today, so plan out something special with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial prospects brighten, but you will need to remain judicious in your spending. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. A big achievement on the professional front is on the cards and promises to get you on to the forefront. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. Don’t take any chances on the road today. Your effort to keep in touch with everyone will come in for appreciation by all on the social front.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle your love front and bring fun back into your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health is yours for the asking, as you remain regular in your routine. You are not likely to remain in the best of terms with spouse or a family member today. You may not be fully satisfied with your current professional circumstances, but there is no point getting depressed about it. Travel plans may be drawn up. Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. Your well-wishers are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity of sharing your deepest feelings and emotions with lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Confusion regarding some additional responsibility at work will need to be sorted out with higher ups. Financial security is what you seek at this juncture, so work towards it. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Travelling to a distant location may take up much of your time today. Those spiritually inclined will find mental solace in religious activities. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in a romantic mood today, so the only right thing for you to do is to convey this mood to lover!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new initiative will have a positive bearing on your financial condition. Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today. It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front. A short vacation is on the cards, but it may turn out to be more business, than pleasure. Spending time with someone dear in a social gathering is foretold.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may need to give more emphasis to your financial management. You may follow someone’s footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. The day may find you holding too many fronts at work, but you will be able to maintain your efficiency. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. Those on vacation may enjoy a few extra days in the salubrious environment. Meeting someone you have not met in years is possible.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict. Some delay is foreseen in getting a long awaited payment, but you will get it. You will find things turning in your favour on the professional front. On the home front, looking at the positive side of life will help boost optimism. Those travelling on a long journey will be able to find entertaining company en route. Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be diligent in your daily workouts and benefit immensely on the health front. You may not feel completely satisfied with your investments. Someone at work may expect you to reciprocate the good deed done to you, so go right ahead and help out. A journey may prove far from comfortable for those travelling long distance. Acquiring new property is indicated for some. A new responsibility coming your way can provide an excellent opportunity to showcase your talents.

Love Focus: Your love life will need rekindling to bring spark back into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. Remaining diligent in keeping yourself fit will be a reward in itself. Some of you may crave for approval from higher ups in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. You are likely to plan something with the family today. A journey may become long and tiring. Someone is likely to keep you guessing on the social front, but don’t get impatient, just play along.

Love Focus: You may plan something exclusive on the romantic front, as a surprise for beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns. An initiative taken on the health front may not show immediate results. Something done in the past at work is likely to show positive results now. You will be able to derive much satisfaction from helping out someone on the family front. You may face problems while travelling today, so be adequately prepared. Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property.

Love Focus: Those craving to meet the one they love will get the opportunity soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. You will need to be more prudent in your spending to keep the financial front stable. Your potential on the professional front will be recognised soon. Changes being made in the house may prove a lot of hassle. Be careful while travelling. Acquiring property through loan may not be as easy as it seems. Luck favours you today both personally and professionally.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange