Guwahati: Guwahati is set to experience a prolonged spell of cloudy weather with the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The impending weather system also carries the risk of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph in isolated areas.

This forecast has prompted concerns among city authorities, who are closely monitoring the situation. The anticipated heavy downpour and strong winds could exacerbate existing issues such as waterlogging, impede vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides, particularly in vulnerable pockets of the city.

Emergency response systems have been placed on high alert to address any developing situations.

In response to the IMD’s predictions, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an urgent advisory, urging all Guwahati residents to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

“We request all the people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travelers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall,” said an ASDMA official.

Residents residing in low-lying areas and hillside communities are especially advised to stay alert for any early signs of flooding or landslides.

The ASDMA has also emphasized the importance of staying updated with official weather reports and adhering to advisories issued by local authorities to ensure public safety throughout this extended period of inclement weather.

The ASDMA has assured the public that it will provide regular updates on the situation to maintain general awareness.