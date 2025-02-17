Guwahati: A late-night firing incident took place in Nityabazar of Bongaigaon, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Abdul Salam, the owner of M/S Abdul Store.

Fortunately, Salam escaped unscathed.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm when Salam was closing his shop.

The two assailants, wearing helmets, fired a single round at Salam, which missed him and hit a mineral water bottle and soap cases at the back of the shop.

Salam immediately reported the incident to the Boitamari police outpost.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack.

The police are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the firing.