Planning an international holiday can be a hassle and that is mostly for the budget as it may be quite expensive.

The primary issue in finding an international country for travelling that is both beautiful and friendly to the budget has always been there.

To answer this query, here is a list of budget-friendly international budget-friendly destinations for Indian backpackers:

Vietnam

Vietnam! A must-visit destination if you plan to see what south-east Asia looks like. The country not so far from Eastern India can be reached via flights that are quite cheap.

Egypt

Egypt is known for its iconic pyramids and that is all people go there for. However, the country has a lot to offer with its diversity and food options. It is also quite pocket friendly and does not blow a hole in the budget.

However, even for Indians, the best time to visit Egypt is during the winter as the heat for many can be unbearable. The country is loaded with rich history and culture.

Laos

Everyone has a dream of visiting Thailand once at least but many miss out a beautiful destination just above Thailand which is Laos. Known for the mountainous terrain and the mighty Mekong River flowing, the country has the Pha Pheng waterfall, the largest in Southeast Asia. So what do you want to explore in Laos? Well, the 4000 islands that it has. The best time to visit Laos is from October to April.

Kyrgyzstan

Another country on the list is Central Asia’s Kyrgyzstan. It surely has immense natural beauty and a must-visit for adrenaline junkies who love trekking. Apart from the adventure, the local cuisine is the most important part of the country. The best time to visit this country is from May to September.

Hungary

For people who want to travel to Europe on a tight budget, Hungary is the destination for you. It is listed in the Top 10 cheapest countries to visit on the continent. The ‘city of lights’ Budapest is termed to be a tough competition to Paris and even Prague.