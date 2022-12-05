5 countries Indians can visit Visa-free

Travelling abroad for some vacation is a bucket list option everyone has but this list needs a lot of effort. While they are expensive, the most important thing in getting through it is the Visa process which can sometimes be quite difficult and time-consuming.

However, Indians can enter some countries without a visa or even a visa on arriving to save time and complications that may arise.

Here is a list of visa-free holiday destinations for Indians.

1. Mauritius

Mauritius is known for its mesmerising beaches, reefs, and lagoons. The beauty of the country makes it an ideal or at least once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination.

The best part about this beautiful country is that Indians can enter without a visa is Mauritius.

2. Thailand

Thailand definitely is on the bucket list of a massive number of Indians. Known for its nightlife, monasteries, temples, beaches and many other attractions, Thailand is definitely a must-visit destination. Indian nationals can apply for a 15-day visa upon arrival in Thailand.

3. Indonesia

Indonesia is packed with history, culture and traditions that can make feel quite lost in it. While the country grants visas on arrival for Indians, they do not need a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

4. Maldives

Another must-visit country with a visa-on-arrival option is the Maldives and a holiday here is an experience of a lifetime. Indians enjoy a free 90-day visa-free stay in the Maldives.

5. Madagascar

This country in Africa is loaded with beautiful landscapes and varied cuisine. Seen in movies mostly, Madagascar Island is a dream holiday destination. Indians can visit this island nation for 30 days without paying for a visa.