Facial hair is often viewed as an irritant by most ladies.

While facial hair is a normal part of a woman’s body, excessive growth of it is called hirsutism.

Women are more likely to have hirsutism if they have a family history of conditions that cause it, especially polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Obesity can also increase your chances of having hirsutism.

According to dermatologist Aanchal Panth, the ways in which you choose to remove facial hair matters a lot and especially for Indian skin tones, which is more prone to pigmentation, sensitivity, and post-inflammatory marks.

She has list out the best ways for removing facial hair-

Bleaching

Bleach doesn’t remove hair — it only lightens it. But it can be a good option if your facial hair is fine and light. It’s safe for most skin types when used occasionally and correctly. Avoid frequent bleaching though, as overuse can irritate the skin barrier. Use only for 5-10mins. Very important to moisturise before and after.

Waxing

Waxing the face may sound tempting for smoothness, but it’s not ideal for Indian skin. The pulling action can cause micro-tears, inflammation, and trigger post-wax pigmentation. It can also flare acne or small bumps (folliculitis). For people prone to tanning or uneven tone, waxing often does more harm than good.

Razor shaving or trimmers

Contrary to popular myths, shaving does not make hair thicker or darker. A razor simply cuts hair at the surface. When done with a clean razor and gentle technique, it’s safe, quick, and surprisingly skin-friendly. Pair it with a hydrating gel and follow up with sunscreen — especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Laser Hair Reduction

The most effective and long-term option. Lasers target melanin in the hair root, gradually reducing regrowth. For Indian skin tones, advanced diode lasers are safest and most effective. Over sessions, you’ll notice not just lesser hair, but also smoother texture and improved pigmentation. It will not 100 % remove hair but reduces it. Hair becomes finer and less visible after time.