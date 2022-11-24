New Delhi: Four U.S. diplomats in New Delhi have left their lavish cars to drive ‘tuk tuk’ to their workplace as they feel it empowers them and gives them an opportunity to connect with the people, according to Reuters.

U.S. diplomat Ann L. Mason said it’s liberating to get around in a three-wheeler.

“When I was in Pakistan before coming to India, I was in armoured vehicles and they were big, beautiful vehicles but I would always look out on the street and I would see the auto rickshaws going by and I always wanted to be in the auto-rickshaw. So, when I got to India and I had the opportunity to buy one, I took it immediately,” Mason said.

Three other U.S. diplomats have also bought personalized ‘tuk tuks’

“I think that diplomacy is not all high-level and formal. Diplomacy is people meeting people, people getting to know each other, getting chance to build relationships and that’s what I can do with the auto (tuk tuk),” Ruth Holmberg, another U.S. diplomat said.