Aizawl: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in Aizawl on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.

The vice president will attend functions and is expected to address the ongoing budget session on Thursday, she said.

He will leave for Sikkim on Friday, where he would virtually lay the foundation stone of Kanchendzonga state university at Tarku in south Sikkim, she added.