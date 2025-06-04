Tripura Jobs OIL Tripura Office Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in OIL Tripura Office in 2025.

Oil India Limited (OIL) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant (Land) for Frontier Basin Project in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant (Land) for Frontier Basin Project

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Bachelor’s Degree/ Master’s Degree (Any discipline) as Full-time Regular course from Institute/ Colleges/Universities/Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

b) The applicant must not be more than 63 years as on the last date of receipt of application.

c) Must have retired at least from the post of General Manager (Grade G) or equivalent post from OIL or from any other Govt./PSU/Private sector.

d) Must have minimum 30 years of working experience in any Govt./PSU/Private sector on permanent basis. Candidates having requisite experience in land acquisition related activities in North-east region of India will be given preference.

e) Good Communication skill in English, Hindi and Bengali. The knowledge or understanding of the Kokborok language / local language may be an additional advantage.

f) Working knowledge of the Company’s activities, visions, goals and structure.

g) Ability to work in multi-disciplinary activities.

h) Project management, supervision and problem-solving skills.

i) Working idea of the ongoing exploration policies governing OIL’s current activities.

j) Time management and organizing skills.

k) Effective communication skills.

Monthly Honorarium : Rs. 1,50,000/-

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled in application form (in prescribed format along with self-attested requisite documents) at email id [email protected] on or before 23:59 hours of 03/07/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here