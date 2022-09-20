Agartala: Clouds of uncertainty have started hovering over the political career of IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma as chances are high that disqualification proceedings under anti-defection law will be drawn up against him.

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty gave the indication soon after he closed the hearing for the dispute between Debbarma and the party at the state assembly on Monday.

Debbarma, an MLA from the Shimna assembly constituency parted ways with IPFT, a regional partner in the BJP-IPFT alliance and joined Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA last year.

He had been seen taking part in political activities of TIPRA which is a direct violation of the constitution of the IPFT party.

Closing the final hearing, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said, even on the last day of the hearing fixed on September 19 the MLA did not appear in person for the hearing. In absence of the respondent, the matter has been closed. The final decision has been taken which will be made public soon, he added.

“Today was the final hearing for the issue. The MLA Brishaketu Debbarma was given another opportunity to express his views regarding the matter but he avoided coming here. People are curious to know why the MLA is given so much of opportunities; the matter is we don’t want that a sitting MLA quits the state assembly.

“Petitioner NC Debbarma (IPFT President) has been represented by his lawyer. The IPFT has submitted all kinds of exhibits and proof that shows that he violated the party whip during the Rajya Sabha elections and also flouted the constitutional norms of the IPFT,” the speaker said.

Chakraborty, however, reserved his verdict pertaining to the matter and said that there is “nothing in favour of the young lawmaker”.

His statement cleared all the speculations and hinted that Debbarma is in serious trouble.

“The judgment is final. It will be drafted taking all the legal issues into consideration and released as soon as possible,” he added.

Now it is to be seen whether his resignation is accepted or the anti-defection proceedings are drawn up.

In case, his resignation is accepted Debbarma will get a scope to continue his political career otherwise he would be barred from participating in elections.

The election commission would also be informed after the order is pronounced officially.