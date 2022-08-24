AGARTALA: IPFT, the junior ally in the ruling BJP-IPFT combine today held a mass sit-in stir at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar ground demanding the formation of Tipraland state with the geographical territory of sixth schedule areas.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that for the first time since its inception, the party observed its statehood demand day in New Delhi.

All the senior leaders of the party excluding supremo NC Debbarma joined the mass sit-in protests that continued for almost five hours. Hundreds of the party’s activists gathered at the Jantar Mantar ground to press their demand for a separate state.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati gets Integrated Traffic Management System

Party’s working President and Minister Prem Kumar Reang said, “IPFT’s movement for the core demand of Tipraland shall continue and unlike other political parties it will never weave ambiguous dreams for its workers.”

Apart from him, heads of all the frontal organizations, General Secretaries and senior members of the IPFT central executive spoke on the occasion. Later the IPFT leaders submitted a separate memorandum to the Prime Minister’s and Home Minister’s offices.

Also Read: Assam: Small tea growers complain about fertilizer subsidy

It is worthy to be mentioned here that TIPRA motha repeatedly accused IPFT of being silent on the issues blocking the development of indigenous tribes. The party lost its base as TIPRA rose to power in the TTAADC areas.