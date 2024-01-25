Agartala: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, and his cabinet members have finalized plans to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on February 5th.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Dr. Saha himself, emphasizing the significance of mutual respect among different faiths.

On February 4th, the delegation will depart for Ayodhya, with the main visit scheduled for February 5th.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of fostering a society where all can peacefully coexist, a sentiment echoed by his cabinet colleagues who are dedicated to promoting unity and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 led the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals as the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla’s idol has been adorned in gold and emerald jewellery.

The idol was placed at the temple last week, and his face —albeit with the eyes closed — was revealed later.

On January 22, the full face was revealed to the world after the scarf covering the eyes was removed.